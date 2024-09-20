"AITA for refusing to share my inheritance with my siblings even though they’re struggling?"

So, here’s some context. I (28F) am the youngest of three siblings. My parents recently passed away unexpectedly and left behind a will. In the will, my parents left me the majority of their estate, including their house and some savings. My older siblings (34F and 32M) were left significantly less, but they were given a fair amount too.

The reasoning behind this (according to my parents) is that I’ve always been the one taking care of them, helping them out financially, and managing the house. My siblings, on the other hand, have been pretty absent. They’ve always struggled with maintaining jobs, and I’ve bailed them out financially several times.