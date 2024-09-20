'AITA for refusing to share my inheritance with my siblings even though they’re struggling?'

So, here’s some context. I (28F) am the youngest of three siblings. My parents recently passed away unexpectedly and left behind a will. In the will, my parents left me the majority of their estate, including their house and some savings. My older siblings (34F and 32M) were left significantly less, but they were given a fair amount too.
The reasoning behind this (according to my parents) is that I’ve always been the one taking care of them, helping them out financially, and managing the house. My siblings, on the other hand, have been pretty absent. They’ve always struggled with maintaining jobs, and I’ve bailed them out financially several times.
My parents believed I would use the inheritance responsibly, whereas they weren’t sure about my siblings. Here’s where things get tricky: Both of my siblings are now in a financial crisis. They’ve come to me asking if I’d be willing to share more of my inheritance to help them out. They’re struggling with rent, and one of them has medical bills they can’t cover.
They’ve accused me of being selfish and not “doing the right thing” since I have more than they do now. The thing is, I’ve already helped them out so many times over the years, often at the cost of my own financial security. I feel like my parents left things this way for a reason, and I should honor their wishes.
I’ve worked hard to get where I am, and I feel like constantly bailing out my siblings won’t teach them to be more responsible. I’m not rolling in cash either — I’m still working hard to build my own life and future.
Now, my siblings have been telling our extended family that I’m greedy and heartless for not sharing more of the inheritance, and a lot of them agree. I’m feeling a lot of guilt, but I’m also frustrated because I don’t think it’s fair that I’m expected to keep rescuing them. So, AITA for refusing to share my inheritance with my struggling siblings?
ailweni said:
NTA. You’re following your parents’ wishes. If they wanted your siblings to have the money, they would have given it to them. If your extended family is so concerned about it, then they can help your siblings out. And you know they won’t because it’s easier to give away someone else’s money than their own.
CinnamonBlue said:
Your parents, by their wills, said your siblings weren’t worthy of any more money than they received, and that it would wasted on them. Your parents knew them better than anyone else and that’s why they did what they did. How is this your fault? Why should you pay for it? (It’s not; you shouldn’t)
“My parents made the decision on what they felt was equitable. I’m not going against their choices. I’m going to honour their decision.”
shelltrice said:
Extended family don't have all the facts. Perhaps point that out to them (without giving details) and tell them they are welcome to give them money. NTA.
Shichimi88 said:
Nta. The will is ironclad. They’re leeches. Go NC with them for a bit.
And Acrobatic_Increase69 said:
NTA what have they spent their inheritance on since they were given a fair amount? Have they squandered it knowing little sis will bail them out as always. Just remember no is a complete sentence.
