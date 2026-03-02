'AITA for sharing my neighbour's job posting for a worker?'

So unless you were intentionally trying to do that and are just playing ignorant now, then yeah, you totally did the crap thing there. If it was intentional, then just own it. But also, dude is purposely trying to game the system and get a foreign worker in when obviously there's local people capable and he's just pissed you ruined his game, so he sucks too.

KarmenG45 wrote:

NTA. You shared a public job posting. That’s not interference — that’s literally what public postings are for. If the program requires him to genuinely try to hire locally first, then more local applications actually show that the process worked. The government’s whole point is to see whether there are domestic candidates available.