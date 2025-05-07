'She said I only wanted a stamp in my passport — and that was just the beginning.'

Popular_Sandwich2039

People are stupid. If it happens to them it would be a huge deal. You have nothing to feel guilty about. What happened to me with a 'friend", I thought maybe I did something, feeling guilty what did I do? Finally I got really really angry that she disrespected me after a 25 year adult friendship. What kind of a relationship does she have with her son? How often does he speak or see her? Is his sister nice to you?