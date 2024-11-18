Shopper refuses to respect a mom's 'Baby Loading Area' car sticker, 'I had no obligation.' AITA?

Then the lady turns around, sees me, and starts going off on me for parking there. I don't remember exactly what she said but the gist of it was "you shouldn't have parked there because I have a sticker saying I need room to load my kids in" and then something about "I have a bad back and I need the extra space so I can pull the stroller up right next to my car."

I told her that her sticker meant nothing legally, and that she had plenty of room to load the kid. I was parked normally between the lines-- not unreasonably close to her car or anything. I told her that if she wanted to have no one next to her, she could have parked in the very back of the lot where no one goes.