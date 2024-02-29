Short man has top secret surgery; lies to GF when she discovers his scars. AITA? UPDATED 3X.

I stumbled upon an unexpected and large inheritance when I was 20. I'm privileged enough to be very financially stable. I'm employed but I had the financial means to take the entirety of 2021 and a bit of 2022 off work.

Valid question, my wingspan is about 5'10" so my arms used to be slightly long and now they're slightly short, proportionately. Nothing noticeable.

Definitely. Though I'm not 100% sure whether that's actually because I'm taller, or simply way more confident.

But I'm objectively somewhat attractive, considering my facial structure, body type, hair etc and always felt like my height was the only thing holding me back.

I do feel like women are generally more receptive of me Interesting question. I had my fixators removed a little before the 6 month mark, and stayed in a hotel next to the hospital until then.