'Should I confront my in-laws even if my husband asked me not to? AITA?'

No, you should not, that would make YTA, although I fully understand your desire to do so. Your husband has obviously lived this way, non-confrontational with his family, his whole life this far, he isn't going to suddenly change. What you really need to do is research ways to handle a small, yappy dog.

Since your husband works from home, the dog needs to be confined during his calls and meetings. What that looks like is up to you. Maybe put the dog in a kennell with a dark cloth wrapped over it and his favorite toy or bone to chew on, during those important meetings. Maybe put out in the backyard with a water bowl and a new toy. Whatever fits your situation best.