'Should I continue babysitting for a lady whose baby is a doll?'

She made me aware there’s baby monitors around just so she can have peace of mind that he’s okay. I said of course and she kissed the doll on the head before leaving. I basically just play pretended the doll was real. Hugging it. I put in a bouncer she had. Let it “sleep” in the crib. I went to the toilet at one point and on the wall there was a picture of a real baby that looked similar to the doll.

So I’m assuming this is her way of grieving. I cried a bit myself in the bathroom at this realisation. But I put on a happy face when I went downstairs and continued looking after the “baby” changed its nappy so if she was watching she could have peace of mind.