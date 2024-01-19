Woman contemplates exposing cousin's revenge baby plot to ruin friend's wedding.

nofunheremovealongg writes:
My cousin got married just over a year ago, and unfortunately, one tone-deaf, self-centered "friend" and their girlfriend used the opportunity to stage a proposal. They were already engaged but planned this 'proposal event' when they saw and liked the venue, which they wouldn't be able to afford for their own wedding.
When this plan came to light, they were politely but firmly asked not to do it, but main character alert, I guess. They were absolutely obnoxious about it too, stopping the reception to call a toast to themselves and ordering everyone off the dance floor so they could have a 'proposal dance'.
Now, their wedding is approaching. And my cousin is pregnant. She has plans for her baby announcement that may just coincide with the wedding time and place. We have a couple of close friends who know about this and are planning on bringing baby shower gifts.
I'm honestly laughing pretty hard at this perfect revenge, but it is still their wedding, and maybe my cousin should just be the bigger person — or I should be a better person by intervening.
I am torn between the fact that this is richly deserved and the fact that even with cause, this is a bit of a d%ck move. I can't blame my cousin, and possibly it's none of my business and should not get in the middle of this, but WIBTA if I kept my mouth shut?"
Aggressive-Coconut10 says:
YWNBTA (You Would Not Be The A%#hole). I actually think they have a great idea. Stay out of it. This will get messy.
mymindismyworld says:
I believe I speak for us all when I say…don’t you dare stop this epic a%# revenge plot. We will be needing the updates. Side note: one of the presents should include a white obnoxious sash they can wear the whole event.
TowerAirGirl says:
Just stand back and laugh. What they did was wrong but they also did it in a big way by clearing the dance floor and making someone else's wedding about them. I hope they get what they deserve.
anonymousonlooker123 asks:
Why should your cousin be the bigger person? I’m genuinely curious as to why you think she needs to do so.
OP responded:
I don't think she needs to, but it might be kind (however undeserved) to not go overboard. Hijacking someone else's event is generally not cool, even though they really invited this. The time/place/impact of revenge can (should?) be finely jugded or you're just being mean too.
This revenge is so perfect, and I'm laughing so hard, I'm having a hard time finding the justified vs mean line. I just needed a reality check on whether she- or rather I- weren't tipping into being meaner than is warranted.
