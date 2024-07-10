'AITA for paying child support to my ex-wife when I don't have to? My current wife hates it!'

According to the legal system in our country, I owe her no money, since my son spends half the time with me and is provided for; the other half is up to her. I should also mention that I was fairly generous with my ex-wife during the divorce and left her with a house in the countryside and a small online business we had started together.

My ex-wife does not have a proper job. She sees herself as an artist/designer/photographer and will take the occasional project (like designing a logo for someone or taking some pictures), but has never pursued any of these domains with enough determination and seriousness to be able to earn a proper living from them.