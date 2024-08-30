Man REFUSES to go on vacation with his DAD; 'I'm not RUINING your marriage. GET OVER YOURSELF.''Should I 'RUIN' AITA? UPDATED 3X

"WIBTA for ruining my dad's marriage by saying why I won't go on vacation with them?"

I am a 17-year-old male, when I was around nine my dad (39M) started seeing a friend of my mom’s (Cheated on my mom) they married, and they now have three kids together.

My dad asked for custody and he was granted to have me on weekends, he seemed happy to have me and always tried to include me in everything but it was kind of weird and frustrating, he even tried to make me call his wife "mom" and went for full custody several times...

since being with his wife and making me accept his new family was more important than spending actual time with me alone I stopped going to his house when I was 14 he tried to fight for full custody after my mom started dating my stepdad (a nice guy) but I told him to stop.