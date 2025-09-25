"AITA or should mother-in-law respect boundaries?"

I just had my first baby a week ago. MIL and I got along prior but never very close. Husband and I would visit her home often, but she’d never really visit ours. I recently had the first grand baby on both sides, mine and husbands. MIL is acting insane now and making me feel like she wants my baby. She has only ever had sons, no daughter. She wants to show up at my house everyday to ogle at baby.

It’s getting exhausting because I’m recovering from emergency c-section and not comfortable with her being around so often given that she works in a factory and could bring to my home some sort of sickness to my newborn baby. Husband enforced a boundary; no visitors until baby has been to the doctor's and we’re ready.