Deaf student suspended after substitute teacher forcibly removes cochlear implants. AITA? UPDATED 2X

I explained to her, made her very aware that what I was wearing were for me to hear her and even took off my beanie to show her. She pretty much called BS and attempted to take my CI’s off. This was an absolute no-no. I, on instinct, slapped her hands away and stood up before starting to lecture her, telling her she has no right to try and take my CI’s.

After this little stir, I sat back down, thinking that the situation was most likely over. I was wrong. A little bit afterwards, she came up from behind me and literally snatched my CI’s from off my head.