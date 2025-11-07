"AITA for shouting at my husband for letting my sister-in-law take our baby?"

My (23F) SIL lives in the same building and has taken our 4-month-old baby for an hour at a time a few times. He’s usually within hearing distance, so if anything goes wrong, I can get there quickly.

Yesterday, I (30F) had an appointment and left the baby with my husband (35M). When I came back, I found out the baby was gone, and my husband told me my SIL had taken him to run errands with her.

I panicked and told him I wasn’t comfortable with it, he then explained but then shouted at me because I wouldn’t let it go. So I started shouting at him back. He said I wouldn’t have seen my phone during the appointment and thought it was fine since she’s looked after the baby before.