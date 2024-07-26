'AITA if I show my friend the texts his wife sent me even if it costs him his marriage?' UPDATED

"WIBTA for proving my friendship even if it costs my buddy his marriage?"

Here we go - I have been in a group of friends (husbands, wives, kids) for almost 20 years. We started out as a neighborhood group and have grown bigger as our friendships have evolved and most of us have moved out of the original subdivision. We are adults 40-50 years old. The men play golf most every weekend and one evening during the week.

Holidays and birthdays are big get-togethers with sometimes 50 people. I am currently the only unmarried person in the group (divorced in 2011). This is the sticky part.

About 7-8 months ago, one of the women in the group named Cindy, started coming on to me. While flattered, I would never do anything as I like her husband Mike and have know her kids since they were preschoolers. It seemed like a little harmless flirting at first, but then it moved into some very direct propositioning.