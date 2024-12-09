"WIBTA if I showed up at my boyfriend's grandma's house with the cops to get my stuff back?"

Earlier today, or yesterday now I woke up to find that I was blocked by my boyfriend on all social media apps as well as my number. We had been living together for almost two years (together for 3) in the flat connected to my family home.

He'd had conflict with my family because he was unemployed for 8 months. In late October he decided to move out. This caused some problems between us because he made the decision unilaterally.

He decided to move in with his grandma who lives around 3 hours away with normal traffic. She's been having some serious health issues and needed extra help.

As some context, she had previously kicked him out for something minor and that's how we started living together in the first place. He moved out in early November and we hadn't seen each other since then.