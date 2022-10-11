Woman causes family drama by skipping cousin's 'triggering' funeral for baby shower.

When this woman is torn about her decision, she asks Reddit:
I (27M) went to a baby shower last Sunday for a friend of mine (28F) that is expecting a baby boy. I’ve known her more than half my life and her husband (28M) is the sweetest man ever.
She gets very upset when people don’t attend her events and she can even be angry when they don’t work out as they planned. Her wedding planning was a lot of drama and I'm glad I didn’t play a role in that.
She and her husband are amazing people and this is their first child so they really wanted me to come.
Here’s where it gets difficult. Her baby shower was on the same day as my cousin’s (28M) funeral. Now I’m not close or distant to him but in recent years we haven’t seen each other as much.