'AITA for showing my coworker what 'just being honest' can be like?' UPDATED

Anyway, I decided to give him the same treatment he gave everyone after he told a pregnant coworker he can't understand how her husband didn't cheat on her yet because she's a cow now.

I started about three weeks ago, he came to talk to me and told me I'm basically a dude because I don't have enough chest and I told him Jake are you balding or your forehead was always that inhumanly big?

And so on but yesterday we were talking with a few coworkers about all I cooked for new years because I tend to go overboard and they were impressed with my dinner, he came and started saying nonsense and throwing insults so I said 'See this is exactly why your daddy left you' and I continued with my conversation.