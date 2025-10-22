'AITA for showing my girlfriend some criticism of Taylor Swift?'

My girlfriend is a BIG Taylor Swift fan. Last weekend when we were cuddling I asked how she liked the latest album (she'd really been waiting for it to drop). She said it was good and asked me how I liked it. I said I hadn't gotten the chance to listen to it but I'd just asked because some people were flaming it online.
She asked me about what, I said I wasn't sure, just that I'd read it when it came across me. She insisted that she wanted to see the posts, so I just showed them to her. She read it, disagreed with a few of them out loud, tried to explain to me why they were wrong, and I just agreed with her.
Last night when we were driving one of the songs in the latest album came up on her Spotify, and during it she told me I'd ruined the album and Taylor Swift for her. I thought she was joking but she was serious. AITA for having brought up all the criticism I came across to her?
floataboveit said:
NTA. She sounds like a child. "You ruined X for me" is not the way mature people speak.
ALilCountryALilHood said:
Your girlfriend doesn’t sound old enough to have a boyfriend.
wesmorgan1 said:
She specifically asked to read the criticism. That's on her. You "ruined" nothing. NTA.
AbbreviationsOk7954 said:
Just want to make sure I understand correctly. Your girlfriend has had an album she enjoyed “ruined” because people she doesn’t know a thing about said the album was bad…she needs to touch grass and get a grip.
She should also work on not allowing outside opinions to impact her point of view. NTA all you did was answer her question and she would’ve come across similar criticism because I saw fan pages talking negatively about the album.
BigBackeron said:
Lol. When you said "she was asking for it" in the title, I thought you were being figurative, but after reading the post I see you meant it literally. NTA. Your opinion shouldn't have that much influence on her enjoyment of the album. If it did, she shouldn't have asked for criticism.
notsogood380 said:
NTA, she literally asked to see it, and it's not your fault she can't handle hearing that her favorite pop star isn't universally adored.