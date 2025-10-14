'AITA for showing my friend my grades?'

All the BS about her lashing out was because you started up the same budgeting argument her family had with her, which ended badly and without her being convinced. She lost the argument with you, but believe me when I say it wont change her behaviour because she is very defensive about it now. I know from experience that you go to war to defend things you're unhealthily addicted to.

You might be tempted to gloat over being 'right' with your grades, but this girl needs supportive friends, not a reality check. Her parents tried that already. If you can, try and make peace with her. Not because you were wrong, but because she needs her friends to teach her a budget-friendly lifestyle.