'AITA for showing my friend my grades?'

So I have a small friend group (all girls ages from 19 to 21) and we were all sitting and talking while on break from classes. Me and this girl ended up getting into an argument and my friend group is split on who’s in the wrong. So for some background the girl I got into an argument with is a dance major, I am a biology major currently on pre med track.
We are in our third semester of school (sophomores). This friend works two jobs, while I currently work one. I also want to clarify that me and this girl both were being given money from our families every month, her family stopped after our first semester because according to her they thought she wasn’t budgeting well and spending too much money.
So our second semester she got a job and then this semester she got another because she said the pay sucks at the first one (which I do agree with). This is my first semester working.
So the argument started when she was talking about how busy she’s been which is valid I mean working two jobs plus school is difficult. She asked if we had any advice on how to do better in her classes because she was frustrated with her grades this semester and one of our friends said she should quit one of her jobs. She was saying she won’t be able to go out and get clothes and stuff.
I started telling her maybe she doesn’t need to go out so often, and should focus on her classes. I don’t know what I had said wrong but she got mad at me after that. She started saying that I go out every weekend and I wouldn’t understand because my parents haven’t cut me off. I started telling her I just know how to manage my time well and that she could probably too if she quit one of her jobs.
She started mocking me (she does this often usually as a joke) and said my grades were probably worse than hers because I’m “the only pre med she knows that doesn’t spend every second studying”. I pulled up my canvas and showed her I have all A’s along with all the exams I have taken this semester. She got pissed called me spoiled and walked off.
The first girl who said something laughed and said she deserved that, the other two girls said I should’ve just kept quiet because she was trying to rant. I feel bad because I can’t exactly relate to her struggles right now but I don’t understand why she asked for advice then got upset with me. I also don’t understand why she only blew up at me when someone else said the same thing.
DrBeckenstein wrote:
NTA. In school and in the working world, I've come to realize there are a lot of people who don't actually want any solutions. They just want to whine and gather sympathy for their "difficult/unfair/impossible" situations.
Heaven forbid anyone offers solutions, or worse, any hint could imply they are creating their own problems. These types will fly off the handle and turn to attacking the messenger. Don't even bother with people like this. They're emotional vampires. They feed off of your sympathy and will eventually try to rope you into doing/paying for stuff for them because "you have it so easy." Don't even engage them.
Purple_Mine_1678 wrote:
You're not wrong, but if you want to be a good friend then you'll make peace and start doing budget-friendly activities with her. Swap the nightclub for potluck and baking contests. What I saw in your post was one friend expressing their frustration because they don't budget well.
All the BS about her lashing out was because you started up the same budgeting argument her family had with her, which ended badly and without her being convinced. She lost the argument with you, but believe me when I say it wont change her behaviour because she is very defensive about it now. I know from experience that you go to war to defend things you're unhealthily addicted to.
You might be tempted to gloat over being 'right' with your grades, but this girl needs supportive friends, not a reality check. Her parents tried that already. If you can, try and make peace with her. Not because you were wrong, but because she needs her friends to teach her a budget-friendly lifestyle.
You wouldn't just tell someone they should eat less if they complain about being fat, would you? You would instead explore hiking trails with them, healthy picnics, play badminton or whatever. Stop worrying about if you were an asshole that one time and instead worry about being there for your friend.
TheFotographer2BE wrote:
This is a situation when you stop and ask SOS? Solutions or sympathy? Does your friend want actual advice, solutions, problem solving etc. Or is she just asking for people to listen and sympathize with her. It can actually be healthy to just rant on a topic, to get it out of your system.
It seems to be one of the reasons why women live longer than men. Women have people they can talk to and rant at. Asking the question then allows everyone to be in the same headspace and you know what she actually wants.
To be clear, you are NTA for offering solutions when it sounds like she was asking questions about what to do. It was a little rubbing it in to show off your grades. However, once she attacked you, I understand why you felt the need to defend yourself. This is why asking SOS? Is helpful to prevent these.
Any-Long3798 wrote:
NTA. She’s jealous of you. Her comment about your studying habits is deflection and shows she’s judging you to feel better about her own situation. You showing your grades and defending yourself proved her assumption wrong, which angered her.
Working two jobs and managing school work is challenging, but you shouldn’t have to let her “rant” by way of making assumptions about you to cope with her predicament. I recommend reevaluating your friendship. Real friends don’t think ill of you to make them selves feel better.
independent_top_7984 wrote:
NTA. Had a friend like this, we would all feel sympathy and tell her that she was doing well, and she would always lash out. She later quit her time consuming extracurriculars, and guess what? Her grades were still crap.