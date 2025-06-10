'AITA for showing up at a house where my BF's car was parked after he lied about where he was?' UPDATED

It was. I sat down the street and THEN text him asking if he was having a good time, he text back straight away and said he was, and that he and his friend were building his new PC together. So I knew instantly he was lying.

I went over to the house and knocked on the door, a woman answered, I had no idea who she was, but I could tell by the way her face dropped that she knew exactly who I was. I kept my shit together and just said "Tell him his shit will be on my front lawn when he wants to come and get it" and I left.