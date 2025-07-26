'AITA for showing up to my boyfriend’s surprise birthday party even though his 'girl best friend' didn’t invite me?'

bakedbaker319

NTA for showing up and staying, But are you sure you are his girlfriend? It doesn’t seem like too many people at the party were missing his GF. I understand that he is your BF, but those things are not always reciprocal.

Either way you need to tell him he needs to decide if you are his girlfriend, and if you should be respected. He should not allow anyone to disrespect you. If this was one of his guy friends would he allow them to mistreat you?

Electrical-Image1429