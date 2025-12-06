'AITA for showing up to my nephew’s birthday party without the cupcakes I said I would bake?' UPDATED

Six months later, the OP returned with an update.

Hi, thanks for all of the comments before about me failing to bring the Spiderman cupcakes to my nephew’s party. I think I have an ok update to share. I was sort of spiraling when I wrote my post before and that it happens very often to me. Yes I messed up but life goes on. I have not been able to find a good job, but I have been making ends meet with cleaning houses.

Last week my family got together for Thanksgiving and I surprised my nephew by bringing him a small batch of Spiderman cupcakes and he was over the moon. My brother thanked me for it so that was nice. My mom said “better late than never I guess” and she and my dad laughed together. I also baked a pie to bring but I ended up dropping it.