'AITA if I shut down my friend when she wanted to talk about our kids not getting along?'

"Would I be the Ahole if I shut down my friend when she wanted to talk about our kids' friendship?"

*EDIT* I do not know why people keep commenting that I should not make them hang out together! THEY ARE NOT PLAYING TOGETHER. I no longer allow playdates with them and told my friend long ago that we will no longer do playdates. I told my son that I agree he should not have to be around a child that is rude to him and that I would not put him in that position.*

I love my friend but our children do not get along. My son hates her son, he is constantly coming home saying her son is rude to him and is rude to others. He tells me stories about her son getting in trouble and being sent to the office off and on as well. He hurts other kids accidentally from playing too rough and seems to be unlikable.