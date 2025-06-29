Wife attempts to give out live fish as 'party favors' at son's birthday again after last year's disaster. AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for shutting down my wife’s party favor idea?"

For some context, the story starts last year at our 7 year old son’s birthday party. I (32M) and my wife (32F) held the party at our home. We decided to leave the bulk of the planning to my wife, as she loves this kind of thing and wanted to take the reins.

I had no reason to doubt any of her plans, as she did a great job with our past parties. I handled invites, food orders, and anything else she needed me to do. To her credit, she did a great job with the party itself; everything ran smoothly and the kids had a great time.