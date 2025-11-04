"WIBTA for shutting off the family phone plan after giving everyone 60 days notice?"

I am 31F and somehow ended up the owner of our family phone plan. It started when I was 24, dad was laid off, mom’s phone was on an ancient flip, my brother was still in community college. I put us all on my Verizon account and got the discount.

Fast forward and it is 6 lines now. Mine, my boyfriend, mom, dad, brother, and my aunt who joined during 2020 because her phone died. The bill is 188 to 210 depending on taxes.

For years I split it out on a Google Sheet and everyone was supposed to Zelle me their share by the 5th. In practice mom pays on the dot, dad forgets until a reminder, my brother sends half and then “will top up Friday,” and my aunt goes silent for weeks until I call.