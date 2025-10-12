'My brother's ex left him after he couldn't provide for her. AITA for shutting her out?'

Synapse4641

Focus on what your brother wants and needs from you. You will not be making his and his child’s life any easier by refusing to engage with his coparent, who is and always will be part of the family because of their child. You definitely don’t need to be friendly, but minimal civil interaction at family events is the way to go here. Follow your brother’s lead.

5Jazz5

Treating her like a pariah is only going to make it harder for your brother to spend time with his daughter, first of all because she may not trust you around her child anymore, secondly because she’ll be taking the kid over on her time less. There’s just nothing good that can come out of you icing her out. You say you’re doing this for your brother but it will just make his already seemingly stressful life harder.