Sibling honors late sister's wishes by kicking their brother out of her funeral, 'he caused a scene.' AITA?

"AITA for following my late sister’s wishes and kicking our brother out of her funeral?"

My sister passed away recently after a long illness, and before she died, she made very clear instructions regarding her funeral. She specifically did not want our brother, John, to attend or receive any of her ashes.

To provide some context, growing up, my sister wasn’t kind to John. John also was not great, they fought like cats and dogs. As an adult, she sought therapy, recognized the damage she had done, and tried to make amends. She apologized multiple times and reached out, but John refused to reconcile. He was clear that he didn’t want a relationship with her.

When she became ill, my sister made one last attempt to reconnect, asking John to visit her. He declined again, stating that he had no interest in repairing the relationship, even as she was dying.