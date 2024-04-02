Father enforces rent rule on youngest, spares unemployed brother. AITA?

I asked my dad if he was saying this to my brother (22M) and he told me that he wasn't because he was unemployed and if he were to kick him out he'll be homeless. I asked my dad why he cares about him not being homeless but is ready to make me homeless.

He told me that he'll help me find an apartment and will co sign the lease if I choose to move out. I asked my dad why he wouldn't just do this for my brother instead but he told me that he doesn't trust him which just pissed me off more. I feel like I'm getting punished for being well behaved.