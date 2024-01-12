Sibling tells brother's fiancée the truth about why their parents disowned him. AITA?

"AITA for telling my brother's now ex-fiancee the truth of why my parents don't talk to him, which resulted in their break up?"

My parents haven't spoken to my brother in over a decade. This is their choice. They have essentially disowned him. There are multiple reasons that they did this and have refused to speak to him, but there is one massive incident they have not gotten over.

My parents saved up a large amount of money that was to be split between my brother, my sister, and me for our college fund. At the time he was supposed to go to college ten years ago, his share was a little over 60k. My brother faked an acceptance letter and used that to access the money with full understanding that this was for his college education.