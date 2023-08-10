Teen tells designer sister they 'hate' her decorating, 'the house is tense;' AITA?

It's easy to attach emotions and memories to places whether it's a childhood bedroom, vacation spot, book shelf in a relative's hallway, or chaotic drawer of miscellaneous messes....

Holding onto items from loved ones can be a way of preserving their memory or your own experiences, and redecorating is often an emotional and healing process. So, when a teenager decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about their sister's sudden overhaul of the home decor, people were ready to weigh in.

AITA for telling my sister I hated her for redecorating?

For the past two weeks I've been at my dads. My older sister is, like, super into decor. She went to college for home design and has slowly been redoing our house for our mom. She's paying for it all so everyone has been super grateful.

When I came back from my dad's she told me she had a surprise for me. I was pretty nervous - I hate surprises. Like, more than your average person.