Sibling tells sister, 'you don't have a family, you have a circus.' AITA? 'Her family is chaos.'

The household has many complicated relationships and divided loyalties. There are complications with some of the other parents involved and other children involved. It's too long and complicated to get involved in.

But even among my sister's children, they are not all cohesive close siblings and some resentments exist for one reason or another. Anyway, Lily was venting to me. She said nobody she knows has a family so incapable of getting together as hers.

She asked me why I thought that was and I said very blended families are more complex. She told me there are people with bigger blended families than hers. I told her bigger doesn't always mean having as many others involved as hers.