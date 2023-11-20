Sibling-of-the-bride suggests that she should follow parents' advice for brother with ADHD time blindness. AITA?

Here's the issue: the registry office is so busy that you are required to make an appointment, you cannot just walk in. It is the same for the place my sister and her fiancé want to have dinner at. A reservation is required.

Knowing that my brother has trouble because of his time blindness, my parents suggested that instead of going to that particular registry office and that particular place for lunch, my sister and her fiancé should instead go to a different registry office.

It is not far away or anything and this one does not require appointments, it allows walk-ins. There are also many restaurants near this registry office and none of them require reservations. This way we wouldn't have to miss their appointments because of my brother. It would work for everyone.