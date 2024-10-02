'AITA for telling my sick husband to suck it up and help take care of our baby?' UPDATED

He also said IATA, since it seems like I don't believe his mild fever is as severe as my condition. AITA for not agreeing with him and telling him to take some responsbility for his child?

What do you think? AITA? This is what top commenters had to say:

Music_withRocks_In said:

Even if he wasn't faking, when you have a kid the kid comes first. Sometimes you have to take care of the kid when you are sick or hurt, it just happens. Kids bring a lot of colds home and everyone at home catches them. Every parent has to take care of a kid when they feel like crap, it is how it works.