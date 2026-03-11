'AITA for crying and being sick on my boyfriend’s vacation?'

I cried in front of him again defending myself and he just called me emotional. That night I felt so weak I could barely walk. I asked him if he could bring me rice or bread because the room service food was too greasy.

He said no so I forced myself to go to dinner. I left because he got upset when people asked how I was feeling. I told my boyfriend he didn’t have to help me, I would take care of myself, I just wanted him not to yell at me for being sick.

The last day I packed bread in my bag so I could take my medication before the flight. He kept making comments that I was too anxious for packing food. I explained I get low blood sugar and needed food for my medication. He said it was annoying and unnecessary.