'AITA for crying and being sick on my boyfriend’s vacation?'

I wanted to ask about a situation that still loops in my head because I don’t know if I was wrong or what I should have done instead. I was seeing a guy I’ve known since childhood. I was extremely close with him and his family.
He had some anger issues but he was my best friend and before we dated he spent months trying to get me to be his girlfriend with flowers, cute dates, and love notes. He had everyone we know convinced we were gonna get married one day.
We would take each other on family trips, so his family took me on a trip to an all inclusive resort. The day of the flight I got sick with what I thought was a light cold but it later turned out to be pneumonia. By day two I was struggling to breathe, lightheaded, dizzy, barely eating, and I lost about 5 pounds during the trip.
I told my boyfriend I needed to go back to the room because I felt really sick. He kept giving me annoyed looks like I was ruining the trip. I tried taking cold medication and an inhaler but nothing helped.
When he came to the room I told him I thought I needed to see a doctor. He said it was just a cold and that I needed to suck it up. When I said I was struggling to breathe I told him I was scared and he started yelling that I was dramatic and not going to die.
He told me I was too emotional and that no one would ever love me because I’m too anxious, even saying my own family doesn’t love me because of it. The next morning I woke up coughing extremely hard and was coughing up blood.
He got angry that I woke him up and yelled at me to be quiet or go outside. Later when my mom called to check on me he said “shut up you’re fine” while she was listening on the phone.
I cried in front of him again defending myself and he just called me emotional. That night I felt so weak I could barely walk. I asked him if he could bring me rice or bread because the room service food was too greasy.
He said no so I forced myself to go to dinner. I left because he got upset when people asked how I was feeling. I told my boyfriend he didn’t have to help me, I would take care of myself, I just wanted him not to yell at me for being sick.
The last day I packed bread in my bag so I could take my medication before the flight. He kept making comments that I was too anxious for packing food. I explained I get low blood sugar and needed food for my medication. He said it was annoying and unnecessary.
When I said he can’t control when I’m allowed to eat he suddenly said, “If you don’t shut up I’m going to snap your neck.” I was shocked. He laughed and said it was a joke but I told him it wasn’t okay. We argued for hours and when I asked if he would treat me like this forever he said yes if I deserved it.
When we got home he said I was too emotional and broke up with me. I’m still confused how someone who was once so kind to me became so cruel. Was I expecting too much by asking for help when I was sick?
Why would you even bother asking that AH for permission to see a doctor? Give him the finger and go. You also could have called or texted your mother in private. Pneumonia is no joke. If I were a parent I would have either flown down there to get my child or arranged for my child to be brought home.
NTA I hope you cut all contact and remove that individual from your life. That’s horrible.
Girl. You need to block this guy, change your number and ask yourself why you are tolerating this in a partner. Preferably unpacking this with a professional. You’re being the A to yourself here but you’re NTA.
NTA, good god what a horrible guy! Sooner or later such cruel people grow tired of pretending to be nice, you're just lucky it happened before you got married (or, even worse, pregnant). Be happy that he saved you the trouble of breaking up with him by breaking up with you and enjoy life without him!
I was sick on day one of an all inclusive resort stay for my boyfriend's (now husband) sister's wedding. I did it to myself. I was hungover. While I'm sure he was disappointed and embarrassed, he was definitely kind to me and brought me food from the restaurant everyone had gone to and checked on me numerous times. This insensitive butt is a walking red flag.
oookkkkkk.....you have great taste in best friends/boyfriends. You must have very low self worth if you keep thinking about it and still wonder whether you deserved this treatment? Geezus.
NTA, of course. Any man who would treat any person like that is cruel. Stay far, far away from him. Be happy he showed you his true colors now, before you got any more deeply involved with him.
NTA You're better off without him. Until the last paragraph I was planning on telling you to break up with him but he's saved you the trouble.
He is some sort of control freak. Stay away from him, and everyone associated with him. They will gang up on you.