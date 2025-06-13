'AITA for siding with my autistic son after he screamed at my wife?'

“WHO THE HELL DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?!” “GET THAT STUPID THING AWAY FROM ME!!!”

I went in thinking I was about to walk into him getting grounded, but instead I see my wife trying to force a pink, sparkly shirt on him. It had some celebrity on it and was clearly meant for a girl. I asked what was going on, and she said his cousin Jennifer (who we’re about to see) is about his height, and she wanted to see if the shirt would fit before packing it.

Jake, while on the verge of crying, yelled “I don’t care, figure it out yourself, I hate you” and ran out. I told my wife she should have known better. It was obvious forcing him to try that on would upset him.