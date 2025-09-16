'AITA for siding with my dad in my parents divorce even though he cheated?' MAJOR UPDATE

Its been a few weeks since then and I'm staying with my dad. My mother wants to talk to me and I do not. I feel especially pathetic in regards to my siblings. I feel I've failed them, they really look up to me and I'm not with them to help them through this hard time and I've basically abandoned them.

I feel pathetic crying about all this when I should be trying to be proactive, calling my siblings, texting them constantly but instead I sit there and cry. My sister also overheard my fight with my aunt and her being 8 didn't understand half of things we fought about but she looked it up and now she thinks my mother tried to off me and she won't take any explanation my mom and aunt offer her.