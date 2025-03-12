'AITA for siding with my daughter when she enforced the NO RED dress code for her Sweet 16?' UPDATED

My daughter very clearly stated to them that she told my aunt and everyone else not to wear red and burgundy is a shade of red, she should have taken that into consideration when she ordered her dress. She is sorry but she is not changing her mind not about this ONE thing. She gave into all the other things they wanted.

AITA for siding with my Daughter when she stuck to the no Red dress code for guests. Also for not giving in when they tried to guilt us about it?

UPDATE:

There are a lot of people saying it is just a birthday party however it is not to my daughter. My mother started the tradition of giving her granddaughters a sweet 16 extravagant party when her first one was born 23 years ago.