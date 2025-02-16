'AITA for siding with my daughter and not my wife over adoption and what she calls her?'

I found out about Amy asking from Hayley. I was upset. Amy was upset that I was upset. She told me she doesn't want to continue with the way things are. She said she wants Hayley to call her mom or some variant of mom at least. She wants to adopt Hayley too and make their relationship more than just guardianship which she already has.

When Hayley told me what happened we talked and she was honest that she didn't want to be adopted. She was sad Amy was upset and didn't want to hurt her feelings.

But Amy's feelings are hurt and she's upset that I chose Hayley's feelings over hers. She told me I should at least tell Hayley to call her mom. I told her that should be Hayley's choice just like she told her parents.