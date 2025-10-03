'AITA for siding with my teenage son in an argument with my wife?' UPDATED

Background: I have a son "Max" (18M) with my ex and a stepdaughter "Kelly" (21F). My wife "Jamie" and I share a daughter (7F). Since we got married eight years ago, I have put equally amounts of money for college and towards things like a car for Max and Kelly.
The amount I saved was enough for Kelly to live at home and go to a local state school. The amount I put away for a car was just enough to buy a very old used car that would run, but not much more.
While I have put equal money away for them both over the last 8 years, Max also has access to money from my ex and my ex's parents. So, he got a brand new full sized SUV when he turned 16. His mom paid for it and it is in her name. She also pays the insurance. In the fall, he will be going to college out in California (we live in the Midwest).
He has also been across the world with his mom (Kelly wants to travel, but does not have the money to do so). Because of these things, there has been some jealousy from stepdaughter towards my son. Additionally, Kelly has a set of 6 friends who she has been close to the whole 10 years I have known her.
Situation: Early last week, I was out of town for work. Jamie, our youngest, was visiting her sister. Kelly and Max were the only people at home. The youngest of Kelly's close friend group, who also recently got engaged, "Annie" turned 21 last week.
A lot of them were only in town through last week because they are starting internships this week. The group wanted to get together and celebrate Annie's birthday and engagement.
Kelly asked to use Max's car so they could be in one vehicle for the night. Kelly said she would not be drinking and would be the DD. Max told her "no." Max usually goes to bed around 9:30-ish.
He went to bed and Kelly took his keys and took the car. Around midnight, he woke up to use the bathroom and saw the car was gone. He got on the app and show the location of the car. He got his spare keys, took an Uber to the location, got in the car and drove it home.
A couple of hours later, Kelly called Max frantic. She told him the car might have been stolen. One of the other girls was on the phone with the police. Max told her, no, the car is at home. He came and got it.
She then said, "how is she supposed to get home?" He told her that was for her to figure out and hung up. (Kelly does not use rideshare because of a creepy experience a couple of years ago that has left her a bit traumatized.)
Kelly called Jamie and told her about the situation. Jamie called Max and demanded he pick up Kelly. He refused. Jamie called me and told me about the situation and told me to make Max pick her up. I told her Max is in the right and I am not going to make him pick her up. Kelly got home but it took an hour of calling around so everyone could be picked up.
When my wife and I got back home a few days later, we had a family discussion about it. Jamie asked that both Kelly and Max apologize to each other. Max refused because he did nothing wrong. Kelly got upset and said Max gets everything while she gets nothing.
I told Kelly that if she feels what her mother and I have worked and sacrificed to give her is nothing, she is free to not take our money to pay tuition in the fall and she can move out at any time. Jamie is pissed at me and thinks I need to make Max apologize and I need to apologize to Kelly for what I said. I refuse. AITA?
Medical_Mountain_895 said:
She's lucky he didn't call the police. Max didn't do anything wrong. In fact he was nicer then i would have been. Life isn't always fair. The sooner we learn it the better.
PrincessBella1 said:
NTA. You need to make it clear to your wife that her daughter STOLE your son's car that was under his mother's name and that she is lucky that the police weren't called. Max has nothing to apologize for. I understand that it sucks for Kelly seeing all the things that Max gets but she is not entitled to them and if she wants better things, she has to work for them.
MangoSaintJuice said:
Info: does Jamie and Kelly know that Max could involve the police since Kelly took his vehicle without his consent? Eta Max's mom too since it's in her name
Medusa_7898 said:
Max owes nobody an apology. His stepsister stole his car. Remind Kelly that she could have been criminally charged for that.
MikeReddit74 said:
NTA. She stole his car after she was denied permission to drive it. She needs to be grounded until she learns what word “no” means.
PonyGrl29 said:
NTA. I’d have reported it stolen and pressed charges. So Max is better than me. Jamie and Kelly need to take a seat.
HUNGWHITEBOI25 said:
I…i still cant get over the fact that this brat stole your sons car…then when he took it back her and her mother somehow thought HE was the bad guy… Op you were NTA in the first post and you’re NTA now: I am curious though: what brought on the change from your wife…?
OP responded:
I think people got the wrong impression. Jamie always thought Kelly was wrong. She backed me up when I told Kelly if she ever does something like that again, police will be called and she will be kicked out of the house.
She thinks Max still should have picked Kelly up. It is not because she thinks what Kelly and Max did are equivalent, but she felt they both did something wrong, even if Max's actions were only slightly wrong in her mind. She thinks Kelly's actions are egregious, but Max still should have picked her up and was in the wrong for not doing so.
A couple of days ago, Kelly asked Max to use his car to pick up a TV she had bought (Before the incident in the original post, on a few occasions, Max had used his car to help Kelly transport something.) Max refused Kelly's request and told her he will not be helping with things like that in the future.
Kelly talked to Jamie. Jamie just matter-of-fact told Kelly that this was a consequence of her actions that she needed to learn to deal with. That went over about as well as a lead ballon. Kelly got pissed at Jamie and said she is moving out and she does not need our money.
Jamie said she was being incredibly ungrateful and selfish. But, told her she was free to leave. So Kelly is planning on being gone by the end of the month.