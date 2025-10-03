'AITA for siding with my teenage son in an argument with my wife?' UPDATED

He went to bed and Kelly took his keys and took the car. Around midnight, he woke up to use the bathroom and saw the car was gone. He got on the app and show the location of the car. He got his spare keys, took an Uber to the location, got in the car and drove it home.

A couple of hours later, Kelly called Max frantic. She told him the car might have been stolen. One of the other girls was on the phone with the police. Max told her, no, the car is at home. He came and got it.

She then said, "how is she supposed to get home?" He told her that was for her to figure out and hung up. (Kelly does not use rideshare because of a creepy experience a couple of years ago that has left her a bit traumatized.)