Woman kicks SIL out of Thanksgiving dinner after SIL brings her husband's ex GF to dinner then says, 'You're a homewrecker.'

Longjumping_Put_2690 writes:
I (30F) have been married to my husband "John" (32M) for the past two years, but we dated for three before that. When I met my now-husband, we were colleagues at a work office, and he was in a relationship, as was I.
My ex-boyfriend and I were having many complications in our relationship, but I was more to blame than him. Eventually, we decided to be friends but still maintained a great relationship. John was going through the same thing; we never did anything intimate or flirty while he was in his relationship with "Jessica."
He eventually broke up with her to start dating me, but I said I needed time, so we waited a couple of months before making things official. That's the backstory. My brother "Adam" got married a couple of months ago to Sarah, and to my knowledge, Sarah and Jessica are good friends. Jessica was her bridesmaid.
Thanksgiving was a couple of days ago, and I hosted it at my home. Adam brought Sarah, and Sarah brought Jessica. I didn't mind it, nor did my husband, because Jessica had brought her now-fiance. We were all sitting down when Sarah said, "Are we not going to address the elephant in the room?"
Everyone, including me, looked confused because the night was going pretty well. She looked at me and said, "This homewrecker is happy while she sits across from the girl whose relationship she ruined." I was shocked and angry for her to accuse me of such a thing. She then rambled on about my husband's and Jessica's relationship.
Jessica told her to stop and that their relationship was already done before he even met me. She didn't stop. I yelled and cussed at her to get out of my house. My brother told me that his wife sometimes gets things mixed up and that I was wrong for kicking her out without hearing her out. I told him that she boldly accused me of being a homewrecker in front of 30+ guests and that I heard enough out of her mouth already.
Jessica apologized to me for how Sarah spoke to me. I told her it wasn't her fault and that Sarah should be apologizing. A couple of my family members are starting to believe Sarah and also accused me of being a homewrecker. Jessica and my husband agree that I am not a homewrecker, but not everyone sees it that way. AITA?
Here are some of the top comments:
CarefulSignal7854 says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole) she has to have giant balls to accuse you of being a home wrecker in your own house in front of your friends and family. And even bigger ones to double down when even Jessica is telling her that’s not true and to shut up.
thebearofwisdom responded:
My god can you imagine being Jessica in that moment? I would have just died of embarrassment. Some “friend” Sarah is.
AdoringSiren says:
You are NOT the a^%hole for being upset about someone coming into your house, eating your food, and insulting you so horrendously at your own dinner table. What the actual f#%k is Sarah’s problem?
IMHO: She’s new to the family and pushing boundaries to see how far she can go. Time to lay down the law and let Sarah know sh%t like that doesn’t fly in your family, but especially in your household.
I’d personally be telling her that will be the first and last time she’ll ever disrespect you (or anyone else in the family) like that if she still wants to remain in contact. Side note: kudos to Jessica for handling the situation so graciously, her friend should take a page from her book.
Pure_Twist3747 says:
She shouldn't have brought that up in your home, and especially if it was something Jessica knew was over and clearly made it known. SIL was trying to cause drama. NTA.
midnightrub says:
NTA and I’d be shutting that sh%t down real quick too. This lady walked into your home, ate your food, and then accused you of being a home wrecker at your table. Under your roof while being treated hospitably.
She literally wrecked your home with you in it. Her and Jessica need to set the record straight for all parties involved, and Sarah owes you a formal apology. Sarah owes Jessica a formal apology too. How embarrassing for both of you to have rumours like that shot out at a dinner table in front of guests. That’s straight up disrespectful.
Personally, I’d let your brother know that his wife is no longer welcome in your life. He married a woman who shouts visceral cr%p at her brand new SIL in front of a crowd in an attempt to cause some type of harm.
She intentionally put you on the spot instead of bringing up her feelings to you directly, as adults should. Don’t associate with this child again. This girl is really out here operating like she’s living in a Mean Girls movie scene.
What would you do if you were in OP's shoes?