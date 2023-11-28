Woman kicks SIL out of Thanksgiving dinner after SIL brings her husband's ex GF to dinner then says, 'You're a homewrecker.'

Thanksgiving was a couple of days ago, and I hosted it at my home. Adam brought Sarah, and Sarah brought Jessica. I didn't mind it, nor did my husband, because Jessica had brought her now-fiance. We were all sitting down when Sarah said, "Are we not going to address the elephant in the room?"

Everyone, including me, looked confused because the night was going pretty well. She looked at me and said, "This homewrecker is happy while she sits across from the girl whose relationship she ruined." I was shocked and angry for her to accuse me of such a thing. She then rambled on about my husband's and Jessica's relationship.