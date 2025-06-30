'AITA my SIL and her children moved in with us... now I’m ready for them to leave.'

Pippet_4

You and your wife need to grow shiny new backbones and tell SIL she needs to find somewhere else to live, that your wife will NOT be her childcare, and that SIL needs to pay the rent she owes. You are allowing this nonsense.

meepgorp

There is no way she's not going to make you the AH when you take away her free ride and make her be an adult. Get over it and get her out. If she doesn't leave voluntarily, you need a lawyer because you've let this go on long enough that she probably has tenant's rights. Any friends or family who give you a hard time are offering to take SIL and the herd into their own homes indefinitely and you should 100% tell SIL that.