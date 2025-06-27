'My SIL asks a lot of stupid, annoying questions so I gave her a brutally honest answer. AITA?'

Ellie asked Paul So you are free this weekend to come work with Ben on everything that needs to be done, right?. Paul said no because he had to work during that weekend so Ellie went Can't you just take the weekend off? Why can't you prioritize helping your brother over work? It's just a one time thing, you'll have other weekends to work.

Both Paul and I talked to Ellie and to Ben as well. We asked Ellie to stop with this habit because it's honestly annoying. She is not entitled to our time, she is not entitled to question us about our reasons or to insist on things.