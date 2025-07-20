'Check infertility stats.' Wife's response to SIL's constant 'men leave sick wives' comments divides family. AITA?

"AITA? My SIL kept bringing up the statistics of men leaving their sick wives and this is how I responded."

I have been struggling with a medical condition for over 2 months. My husband is my primary caregiver. He wakes up at 5 a.m, cleans up, prepares breakfast, then lunch for later, then he goes to work, then he gets off work and immediately comes home, cooks dinner, gets more stuff done around the house and repeat. He does most of the work around and outside the house plus he is the breadwinner.

My SIL (Brother's wife) kept talking about how men leave their wives when they get sick. She'd comment things like "have you noticed any changes in his behavior?" Or "when was the last time you searched his phone", basically implying that my husband is one of those men even though she knows and she saw how much effort he makes to help out and support me.