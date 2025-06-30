'AITA for refusing to let my SIL attend my son’s funeral after she brought her baby to our house the day he died?'

By the time we came back, Olivia had been crying for who knows how long. Jacob was upset and tried to “help.” He must’ve unbuckled the seat belt, because when we came in, he was trying to lift her out. He tripped over a dog toy, fell backwards down the front steps holding her, and hit his head on the concrete.

He was unconscious immediately. I called 911. He had a brain hemorrhage. He died in the hospital later that night. Olivia was unharmed. Our lives stopped. My wife blamed herself, and honestly—I blamed myself too.

But I also blamed Sara. Not just for being careless, but for not telling us she was leaving Olivia so soon. For assuming we'd be fine with it. For not calling. For treating us like free childcare.