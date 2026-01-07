'AITA for telling my SIL she can’t bring her own food to family dinner and not to talk about junk food around my kids?'

I’ve asked them before if they could either eat beforehand or not bring food into my house because it feels rude to cook for people who won’t eat it. They kept doing it anyway, and I eventually let it go to keep the peace.

At the last dinner, my oldest daughter asked why her aunt and uncle bring their own food. My SIL said, To stay healthy. My daughter then asked why they couldn’t eat what we were eating, and my SIL replied that she can’t eat junk.

I didn’t say anything in the moment, but I was furious. Now my daughter is asking if our food is junk and if she should be worried about eating unhealthy things. I absolutely do not want my kids growing up afraid of food or thinking normal meals are bad.