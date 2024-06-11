SIL can't stop bragging and one-upping everything, 'I want to end this vacation early.' AITA?

I mentioned in conversation that my niece was an ICU nurse, (we were talking about hospitals) and she chimed in "Well my friend is a doctor! Then 20 minutes about how important that friend is, his awards and accolades.

When my husband mentioned wanting to watch the F1 race while we were there, she said, “My friend Todd is at the race this weekend! He's a VIP and has paddock passes! We should FaceTime him! He’s always doing stuff like that because he has so much money and connections.”

This led to an hour-long spiel about Bob and his wife, their travels, their uber successful rich kids and their own wealth. We don’t know any of these people, and while I can handle a conversation, her nonstop, one-sided monologues are exhausting.