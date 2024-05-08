'AITA for not wanting to abide my SIL dress code rules for the wedding?'

NTA. Your SIL sounds like she's being unreasonable. However, I kinda dealt with something similar for my SIL's wedding (God that was a trainwreck). She wanted these specific dresses and I dropped almost $500 for two dresses because the first one they sent was way too tight.

Their dresses ran small and they didn't accept refunds. What I would suggest is to try to sell the other dress to get your money back since you didn't wear it. That's what I did, and I got all my money back.

You'd be surprised who would buy it, especially with it being prom season right now. I've never heard of you not being able to drop out since you're already listed as part of the party. What if you get super sick? THAT'S the part that's unreasonable.