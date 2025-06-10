'SIL expressed I don't 'deserve' our new house. Now husband's family is melting down.'

And she goes "Our? Is it also your house?" I'm immediately confused but also I guess she could have assumed my husband bought it on his own.

I said, "Yeah, we bought it together." And she goes "Do you think you deserve to own half of this house? I don't know, I just think that's crazy."

I was shoooocked and I mostly panicked, said "well I do, yeah." And fled the basement. I immediately told my husband (away from his family) and he in turn immediately went to talk to his sister.