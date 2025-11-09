"AITA for asking my SIL what she's doing with her degree after she implied my university wasn't prestigious enough?"

Last night my husband, our 2 year old daughter and I were at my in-laws. My sister-in-law and her husband and kids were there too. The topic of one of their cousin's kids going to university came up.

We talked about how going to a good university helps in networking. I mentioned how I had gotten my first Business Analyst job because my interviewer had also gone to U of T.

At this point my SIL chimed in with "U of T Mississauga right? So not the actual one?" My husband said politely that its the same thing and she just shrugged. I asked her where she went, she said she went to U of T and added St.George Campus.