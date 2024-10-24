'AITA for telling my SIL it's not my problem she's infertile and can't afford IVF?' UPDATED 2X

I’m gonna be real with guys on my second bottle of wine so please excuse any grammar or spelling mistakes. my (26f) sister in law(30f) is infertile it’s literally her whole personality and she imo uses to control us. I’ll give you guys some context -She cried loudly all day at my wedding because we’d be having kids soon she literally made sure she got more attention than me

Threw a full on tantrum the whole way through all my brother in laws wedding events because she wanted his bride to disinvite her pregnant twin sister.

-none of us are allowed make pregnancy, birth announcements, no newborn or pregnancy pics till she feels ready

-no babies or pregnant women are allowed at family events or at my in laws or no mention of said baby/pregnancy